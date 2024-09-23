Making it more than just ‘stuff’

My mother’s bean pot brings great memories and a bit of nostalgia. At every family get-together on either Mom’s or Dad’s side of my family, this pot was filled with yummy baked beans made from scratch. It hasn’t held a single bean for 30 years, but it sits on the shelf in my kitchen as a reminder of my mom. I am so thankful for her love, kindness, respect, encouragement and expectations as she guided me across her bridge.

We hang onto “things” that have meaning because of a person. I have them all over my house. The little ceramic house was filled with bacon grease used for frying and when we ran out of meat, for sandwiches. (I wonder how many other kids took bacon grease sandwiches to school?) The two matching salt and pepper shakers were never used but stood like guards next to the house on our cupboard shelf.

Two cut-glass bowls were always on my grandmother’s table. One had tempting pink-and-white mint candies. The other held horehound. Of course, my choice was always the mint, but if I had a cough, Grandma would pass me the horehound. It was the cure-all for a cold.

My little red iron has sat on my shelf for 50 years. This toy was used by young me every Tuesday on a small, wooden ironing board (made by my uncle) in the kitchen alongside Mom’s real one. We did ironing together. Most kids now have no idea what that even is. The hours mom and I spent together “ironing” as we listened to soap operas on the radio are precious memories.

I hear complaints from my generation about “no one wants my stuff.” Let’s face it. Stuff is just stuff unless it’s attached to a memory or it’s old enough to be worth a lot of money. Why would the next generations want to clutter their houses with “where am I going to put this” items that have no purpose or meaning?