When you don’t bounce back

In a recent accident, I fell from the truck tailgate with a hard landing. It knocked the wind out of me. I got up and was sure I’d be just fine. Later I began to realize I was more injured than first thought. Independence and freedom are important to me and there’s a grief process that comes with losing mobility. Frustration and fear mounted when I couldn’t do what I’d always done and I had to learn a different way. Finding help means risking trust and trusting yourself that you can handle it if trust is broken. In Clarkston, And Books Too had a nice brochure that listed agencies that assist seniors in our valley. In my case, recovery is coming, but it left me with foresight of the future and I need to find balance between couch potato and risky business.

Loss and grief are partners. We’ll all experience both in a lifetime. Learning to cope with it may be a learned experience.

I remember the devastation I felt when I lost my first job. My confidence was shattered.

Because the indelible feeling of the incident is still with me, there must be remaining lessons learned. When there’s hope, you can still move forward. In a few following days, I found a new job that was a better position and fit with my ability. Sometimes loss leads to something better.