OPINION: Get your popcorn: DOGE promises non-stop entertainment

Given the choice between sloth and greed as to which is most disdainful, I am going with sloth. And with that as an opening to this column, I find myself inside a deep, dark hole that I will now attempt to claw my way out of.

My subject matter is President-elect Trump’s newly formed DOGE — Department of Government Efficiency. To commence my clawing, I need to first turn the clock back to 1986. The location is Wollman Ice Rink in Central Park, New York City. A crisp winter day, snowflakes are falling, and smiling people with red earmuffs are twirling atop the open-air rink. You get the picture.

This ice rink had been in disrepair for years; with millions in cost overruns, the city still couldn’t complete the work and get the public back to skating. Enter Donald Trump, who proposed to Mayor Ed Koch to finish the job in exchange for skating and concession revenues. An arrangement was struck and Trump finished the rink two months ahead of schedule and managed it at a profit for more than three decades with record attendance, me included. (I lived nearby at that time.)

To be sure, constructing a Trump Tower, a country club, or even an ice rink, is not equivalent to DOGE’s goal: eliminating waste in the federal bureaucracy. It is, though, an entertaining opportunity to witness what might be done when a man consumed by greed and power has the audacity to enter the fathomless maze of thousands upon thousands of federal agency employee cubicles — most of which are now empty (they telecommute).

How can the rapaciousness of Trump’s billionaire noblemen possibly make any significant change to the deep state? That immeasurable mountain of pork, piled drip upon drip over decades. The endeavor though, promises to be thrilling. Egos of those dimensions attempting to move inert matter, file cabinets welded to steel pylons. Those pylons, incidentally, span over 100 regulatory agencies and 2.3 million federal employees, 800,000 of which are government union members. Total payroll is some $300 billion. Takes your breath away, doesn’t it?!