OPINION: Here’s a final look at Tuesday’s ballot measures

As is its custom, the Lewiston Tribune does not endorse individuals for elective office.

The Tribune, however, does offer its assessment of ballot measures.

Here is a recap ahead of Tuesday’s election.

Washington:

As the Spokesman-Review’s Ellen Dennis noted, the four questions on Washington’s ballot are less the work of a grassroots campaign and more the outcome of “Brian Heywood, a business owner from Redmond, Wash., (who) has bankrolled the initiatives, spending more than $5 million trying to get them on the November 2024 ballot.”

Heywood’s narrow agenda is reason enough to be skeptical of the following:

Initiative 2066 — It’s not entirely clear how repealing House Bill 1589 would affect this corner of Washington state. HB 1589, which seeks to begin transitioning the decarbonization of homes and buildings, requires some utilities to submit plans to the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission by 2027.

HB 1589 addresses utilities serving more than 500,000 natural gas customers — in other words, Puget Sound Energy, which has more than 1.2 million electric customers and 900,000 natural gas customers. By contrast, Avista serves about 375,000 natural gas customers in its service area.

Vote no.

Initiative 2109 — Repealing the state’s new 7% tax on capital gains of more than $250,000 from the sale of stocks and bonds benefits Heywood and about 4,000 ultra-wealthy people.

Retirement accounts as well as capital gains on real estate, small family firms and farms are exempt.

Pass this and Washington state would revert to its regressive sales tax system while losing $900 million that helps small, rural communities meet their school construction needs.

Vote no.

Initiative 2117 — Repealing the Washington Climate Commitment Act of 2021 might sound tempting, but it can’t deliver on the promise to cut 40- to 50-cents from the cost of a gallon of gasoline.

What is certain, however, is that I-2117 will ease restraints on industrial pollution and undermine billions of dollars being invested in weaning the state from fossil fuels. If any state can lead the way toward reversing climate change, it is Washington.

Vote no.