OPINION: ‘Keeping promises’ to Idaho schools? Not hardly

By incorporating the theme of “keeping promises,” in his State of the State address Monday, Idaho Gov. Brad Little mangled the concept. In 22 minutes, Little managed to break his promise to public education twice.

First, he endorsed the idea of subsidizing private schooling — as he is under pressure from his own party to do.

Even if lawmakers agree to the guardrails he proposed — a voucher or tax credit system that is capped at $50 million, that is “fair, responsible, transparent and accountable,” that will “prioritize the families that need it most,” and does not “take away funds from public schools” — it won’t stop there. Wherever this plan has taken root and in whatever limited form it began, it inevitably has become a universal entitlement that overwhelmed the budget. The Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy estimated Idaho’s costs will balloon to almost $360 million.

That goes a long way toward explaining why this so-called “school choice” movement is not coming from the grassroots but instead is being promoted by out-of-state money that just elected the Legislature it wants.

Next, Little proposed another diversion from the revenue stream that supports public schools. His $100 million tax cut figure is a mere appetizer to the number House Speaker Mike Moyle, R-Star, will seek. And it comes on top of $4.6 billion in tax cuts Little successfully promoted during the past five years.

Without that money, Idaho schools have treaded water.

When Little became governor, Idaho was ranked second to last on the amount of money it devoted to each of its pupils.

There it remains.

According to the U.S. Census, Idaho spent $9,670 per pupil in 2022. Only Utah spent less at $9,552. That’s compared to:

-- Montana — $13,582 per pupil.

-- Nevada — $11,677 per pupil.

-- Oregon — $15,754 per pupil.

-- Washington — $17,119 per pupil.

-- Wyoming — $18,528 per pupil.