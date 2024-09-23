OPINION: The day Russ Fulcher stood up to Donald Trump

Congressman Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho, cares more about the national debt than President-elect Donald Trump.
And for that, Trump may inflict some political pain on the Idaho Republican.
Earlier this month, Trump and gazillionaire Elon Musk blew up a bipartisan spending package intended to keep the federal government open. In its place, the incoming president wanted a measure that among other things suspended the debt ceiling for another two years.
Why would Trump mind a rising national debt? On his watch, the national debt expanded by a third to $27.75 trillion. Among the items the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget cites are $3.6 trillion Trump devoted to COVID-19 relief measures, $2.3 trillion in additional spending and another $2.5 trillion from Trump’s income tax cuts that went primarily to wealthy individuals and corporations.
Suspending the debt ceiling would make it easier for Trump to cut taxes even deeper when he takes office next month.
Only two House Democrats and 38 Republicans refused to go along. Joining Fulcher were GOP House members such as Chip Roy, of Texas, Paul Gosar, of Arizona, and Thomas Massie, of Kentucky.
This is not unusual. As the New York Times noted, none of these 38 House Republicans has ever voted to raise the debt ceiling — typically a must-pass measure to avert defaulting on the national debt.
But this time, Trump is lashing out.
He chastised Roy specifically.
“The very unpopular ‘Congressman’ from Texas, Chip Roy, is getting in the way, as usual, of having another Great Republican Victory — All for the sake of some cheap publicity for himself. Republican obstructionists have to be done away with,” Trump wrote on social media last week. “Chip Roy is just another ambitious guy with no talent. I hope some talented challengers are getting ready in the Great State of Texas to go after Chip in the Primary. He won’t have a chance!”
If anything could make things worse for Roy, it would be a compliment from Trump nemesis and former Vice President Mike Pence: “Congressman Chip Roy is one of the most principled conservatives in Washington DC and people across this country are grateful for his stand against runaway federal spending. ... We just can’t keep piling trillions in debt on our children and grandchildren.”
For the sake of argument, imagine if Fulcher’s name is inserted in place of Roy’s. Having Trump’s condemnation and Pence’s accolades would be just the kind of thing no MAGA-respecting politician would welcome.
Just ask Congressman Bob Good, R-Va., who also voted to refuse Trump’s request. Good is on his way out the door because the president-elect endorsed his opponent in a GOP primary.
Or ask Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, who says Trump’s “approach is going to be: Everybody toe the line. Everybody line up. We got you here, and if you want to survive, you better be good. Don’t get on Santa’s naughty list here, because we will primary you.”
Trump hasn’t been averse to inserting himself into Idaho politics, either. Two years ago, he endorsed then-Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin in her unsuccessful Republican primary challenge to Gov. Brad Little.
And even though Fulcher tends to win reelection comfortably, nothing is predictable in an era when Trump dominates the GOP base and the Idaho Republican Party has retained its closed primary format. There are any number of Republicans to Fulcher’s right who have entered the Idaho Legislature since he left it — especially within the 1st Congressional District.
Just the precise incantation from Mar-a-Lago might be all the encouragement they need to challenge the incumbent. Whether they run on the debt ceiling or not, challengers could recite the Trump loyalty oath.
Certainly, Fulcher is not the type of politician to poke his head up. He doesn’t seek earmarks. He typically opposes the continuing resolutions to keep the government open, choosing to vote no and take the dough while more responsible politicians take the heat to prevent the economic fallout.
Fulcher did so again last week when the final CR came up for a vote. So did Idaho Republican Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, who were among 11 no votes in that chamber.
That left Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, who voted yes. Retiring Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., was absent.
But in the case of the national debt ceiling, Fulcher stood up for his principles at the risk of alienating a president-elect who has none.
For that, he deserves no small amount of respect. — M.T.