OPINION: What Idahoans want, they’re not going to get

For the first time in several years, more Idahoans believe their state is on the right track.

According to the Boise State University public policy survey of 1,000 Idaho residents, 49% say the state is headed in the right direction; 37% disagree.

But you have to wonder how long that assessment might hold up when the 2025 Idaho Legislature gets done with them.

Exhibit A — health care.

According to the BSU survey, 49.2% of Idahoans say it’s difficult to get health care. That number is even higher — 56% — for women. And the survey says low-income families are 13 percentage points more likely to have trouble obtaining health care.

Yet the Idaho Legislature is about to make that worse.

Against the wishes of the GOP-led Legislature, Idaho voters in 2018 voted by nearly 61% to expand Medicaid coverage to the working poor — people who could not afford subsidized private health insurance under Obamacare but did not qualify for traditional Medicaid.

Repealing or reversing Medicaid expansion is an obvious threat to the 81,500 people who rely on it.

But it’s no picnic for everyone else.

Under Medicaid expansion, the federal government picks up 90% of the tab. In all, the program added about $713 million to Idaho’s economy as of two years ago.

Even so, about half of Idaho’s hospitals are barely scraping by — even losing money. In 2022, the last year available, they absorbed $78 million in charity care and $203 million in bad debt.

Take Medicaid expansion’s dollars out of the equation and you’re likely to see continued diminution in the quantity of services those hospitals provide.

What’s more, the cost of health care for those who can still afford it will climb.

Exhibit B — abortion.

After the Donald Trump-appointed U.S. Supreme Court reversed 50 years of reproductive autonomy, Idaho lawmakers became the dog that caught the car. Their abortion ban is among the most severe in the country.

It’s not popular. Add up the options and there is a 55.4% majority that supports elective abortions through the first trimester.