Whether you have a few cups of coffee per day or enjoy the occasional cup of joe, coffee can be more than a tasty drink and caffeine boost. With National Coffee Day on Sept. 29, here are some of the ways that regular coffee drinking can improve your health.

Beyond the caffeine boost: How coffee supports good health

Coffee is a daily ritual for many. From a hot cup of coffee in the morning to an iced latte on a warm afternoon, from one poured into your favorite mug at your kitchen table to your standard order from your favorite cafe, there are dozens of ways to drink your coffee.

Recent studies have also shown that there are health benefits from regularly drinking moderate amounts of coffee. In addition to the energy boost from caffeine, coffee can help you manage weight, improve your mental health and prevent chronic illness and future health challenges.

Caffeine for mental health and brain health

The caffeine in coffee is a common - and sometimes much craved - source of energy. Many people drink coffee to help them feel more awake and alert. Whether you need help waking up in the morning or a pick-me-up in the afternoon, TuftsNow explains that caffeine blocks receptors in the brain that cause you to feel tired. Instead, you'll feel more alert for a few hours.

Caffeine also triggers an increase in norepinephrine and epinephrine in the body, according to Cognacity. These neurotransmitters are what cause an adrenaline rush. In small amounts, occasional adrenaline can improve performance, such as when you have to take a test or give a presentation. Just be sure to avoid too much caffeine, as it can make you jittery and contribute to anxiety.

The stimulation of your nervous system can also act as a mild antidepressant when you are feeling down. Psych Central also cites several studies that have shown a lower rate of depression among regular caffeinated coffee drinkers.

Over the long term, studies have also shown that those who consume caffeine regularly are less likely to develop Alzheimer's or Parkinson's. Johns Hopkins Medicine cites studies that found those who drink two to three cups of coffee were less likely to develop either condition.

Weight management and physical health benefits of coffee

Plain brewed coffee without milk or sugar has next to no calories, making it a low-calorie beverage. Additionally, unsweetened coffee may also help you lose weight. Healthline cites a 2023 survey in which participants who increased their coffee intake lost weight.

This is because caffeine causes the body to generate heat and burn calories. It is also an appetite suppressant and a cup of coffee can curb your need to eat for a few hours.

Drinking coffee can complement weight loss efforts when combined with diet and exercise. Making other healthy substitutions can help as well, such as limiting the sugar you add to coffee or making a healthy coffee cake as a snack to pair with your drink.

Long-term health benefits of coffee consumption

A growing number of studies show a correlation between regular coffee drinking and lower occurrences of illness later on in life. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, those who drink a cup or two of coffee may have less risk for cancer, type 2 diabetes, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, heart disease and stroke.