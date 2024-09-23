Whether you have a few cups of coffee per day or enjoy the occasional cup of joe, coffee can be more than a tasty drink and caffeine boost. With National Coffee Day on Sept. 29, here are some of the ways that regular coffee drinking can improve your health.
Beyond the caffeine boost: How coffee supports good health
Coffee is a daily ritual for many. From a hot cup of coffee in the morning to an iced latte on a warm afternoon, from one poured into your favorite mug at your kitchen table to your standard order from your favorite cafe, there are dozens of ways to drink your coffee.
Recent studies have also shown that there are health benefits from regularly drinking moderate amounts of coffee. In addition to the energy boost from caffeine, coffee can help you manage weight, improve your mental health and prevent chronic illness and future health challenges.
Caffeine for mental health and brain health
The caffeine in coffee is a common - and sometimes much craved - source of energy. Many people drink coffee to help them feel more awake and alert. Whether you need help waking up in the morning or a pick-me-up in the afternoon, TuftsNow explains that caffeine blocks receptors in the brain that cause you to feel tired. Instead, you'll feel more alert for a few hours.
Caffeine also triggers an increase in norepinephrine and epinephrine in the body, according to Cognacity. These neurotransmitters are what cause an adrenaline rush. In small amounts, occasional adrenaline can improve performance, such as when you have to take a test or give a presentation. Just be sure to avoid too much caffeine, as it can make you jittery and contribute to anxiety.
The stimulation of your nervous system can also act as a mild antidepressant when you are feeling down. Psych Central also cites several studies that have shown a lower rate of depression among regular caffeinated coffee drinkers.
Over the long term, studies have also shown that those who consume caffeine regularly are less likely to develop Alzheimer's or Parkinson's. Johns Hopkins Medicine cites studies that found those who drink two to three cups of coffee were less likely to develop either condition.
Weight management and physical health benefits of coffee
Plain brewed coffee without milk or sugar has next to no calories, making it a low-calorie beverage. Additionally, unsweetened coffee may also help you lose weight. Healthline cites a 2023 survey in which participants who increased their coffee intake lost weight.
This is because caffeine causes the body to generate heat and burn calories. It is also an appetite suppressant and a cup of coffee can curb your need to eat for a few hours.
Drinking coffee can complement weight loss efforts when combined with diet and exercise. Making other healthy substitutions can help as well, such as limiting the sugar you add to coffee or making a healthy coffee cake as a snack to pair with your drink.
Long-term health benefits of coffee consumption
A growing number of studies show a correlation between regular coffee drinking and lower occurrences of illness later on in life. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, those who drink a cup or two of coffee may have less risk for cancer, type 2 diabetes, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, heart disease and stroke.
How antioxidants in coffee can promote health
Coffee beans contain several antioxidants, including cafestol, quinine and the caffeine itself. Coffee Science notes that the antioxidants in coffee help remove toxins in the body that would otherwise deteriorate cells and tissues. This reduces inflammation and can keep your liver, brain and heart healthier for longer.
As an additional bonus, Coffee Science also claims that antioxidants can reduce the effects of the sun's ultraviolet rays on the skin. This can reduce signs of premature aging, like wrinkles and spotting.
Reducing the risk of cancer with coffee
The antioxidants in coffee, particularly in dark roasts, can strengthen your DNA. DNA strands naturally break and are repaired by your cells. Those strands that cannot be repaired could lead to cancer or tumors. By reducing DNA breakage, there are fewer strands for your cells to repair.
In particular, Johns Hopkins Medicine notes that coffee is highly effective in decreasing colorectal cancer. One recent study showed that drinking either caffeinated or decaf coffee reduced occurrences of colon cancer by 26% in participants.
Best ways to drink coffee for health benefits
Of the many ways you can prepare your coffee, most will provide health benefits. Simple brewed coffee or French press coffee are easy to make at home. Cold brew coffee with vanilla cold foam offers a refreshing combination. Espresso-based drinks like lattes, cappuccinos and Americanos bring diverse options to your coffee shop or even at home with the right equipment.
Drink coffee in moderation to maximize the benefits
Although studies have linked coffee with these numerous health benefits, it is still best to get your caffeine fix in moderation. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommends adults cap their coffee consumption at two or three 12-ounce cups of coffee per day, depending on their weight and caffeine sensitivity. Too much caffeine can cause anxiety, high blood pressure, insomnia, upset stomach and other symptoms.
Likewise, how you enjoy your coffee is important. Prepared drinks like lattes and frappes can have large amounts of sugar or fat that will negate coffee's positive effects. Too much dairy can cause gastrointestinal issues for some people. Opt for drinks without sugary syrups or replace dairy with non-dairy alternatives like cashew coffee creamer.
Enjoy the health benefits of coffee this National Coffee Day
Many Americans celebrate coffee every day of the year. On National Coffee Day on Sept. 29, take a moment to appreciate how your daily java could improve your health when consumed in moderation. National Coffee Day is also a great excuse to try new coffee preparation methods, new drink styles or a new coffee shop. It might even be just what the doctor ordered.
Sharon Rhodes is the creative force behind the food blog The Honour System. Passionate about all things homemade, Sharon is a seasoned recipe curator focused on making healthier cooking and baking accessible to all.
Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The contents of this article, made available via Food Drink Life, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice. The content presented here is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or dietary changes. Reliance on any information provided by this article is solely at your own risk.