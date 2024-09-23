Giving thanks for Ms. Dobson

Editor’s note: Faith Matters is a partnership with FaVS News (online at favs.news) providing readers a regular column about faith and its intersection with culture and our communities.

Sometimes we cross paths with souls so pivotal they redefine our existence. For me, my former journalism professor, Patti Dobson, was one of those people.

I always meant to thank her.

She died July 19.

I have a hunch I wouldn’t have gone to college at all if it wasn’t, in part, for her. No one in my family had gone to university so applying to colleges wasn’t on my radar.

Fortunately, my high school journalism teacher had different plans for me and suggested I apply to Eastern New Mexico University, a small school nestled near the Texas border.

On a campus visit is where I first met Patti, who we all affectionately called Ms. Dobson.

Her office was a sanctuary of giraffe decor, and I vividly remember her warm smile and genuine kindness. Sharing my enthusiasm for journalism, she immediately suggested various ways I could immerse myself in the program.

I had the same experience with Janet Roehl, the department chairperson there (minus the giraffes).

I didn’t care that the school was in Portales, N.M. — which seemed to have more dairy cows than people — and that I didn’t have any money saved for college, and that my family didn’t really support the idea. Because of these professors, I wanted to enroll.

During my senior year of high school, scholarship money unexpectedly began to flow. While I can’t be certain, I suspect these three women had something to do with it.