Haiti’s spirit of grace amid crisis demands our response

Pope Francis recently called on us to remember the people of Haiti saying, “I ask everyone to pray for the cessation of all forms of violence and, with the commitment of the international community, to continue working to build peace and reconciliation in that country, always defending the dignity and rights of all.”

These words come as Haiti is reeling from devastating violence. According to the United Nations Human Rights Office, gang-related violence claimed at least 3,661 lives in just the first half of 2024. Armed gangs now control roughly 80% of Port-au-Prince, the capital, paralyzing daily life and basic services.

Because of this, more than 700,000 people have been displaced — about half of those are children. And, even more people there — 1.6 million— are facing emergency levels of food insecurity.

While the international community has offered statements of concern and modest aid packages, the scale of response has not matched the magnitude of this humanitarian catastrophe.

Although words aren’t enough, I appreciate the pontiff reminding us that the Haitian people are in trouble.

When the 2010 earthquake devastated Haiti, a group of Connecticut Episcopalians rushed to help their longtime partners at a rural school outside of Port-au-Prince. I went with them and reported on their efforts. I stayed for about two weeks.

We slept on bare concrete in what remained of a hotel, surrounded by crumbling walls. Above our sleeping bags, in an absurd twist, a disco ball still clung to a patch of the ceiling. Like most of the city, we had no water.

In the collapsed rooms around us, families took refuge.