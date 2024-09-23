FAITH MATTER: When political signs divide us, faith calls us to listen

Faith Matters is a partnership with FaVS News (online at favs.news) providing readers a regular column about faith and its intersection with culture and our communities.

I committed journalism’s cardinal sin this year: I put a blue “Harris for President” sign in my yard.

Some of my journalist friends were quick to scold me for it. Reporters aren’t supposed to campaign because we have a duty to appear as objective as possible.

But as soon as I started writing this faith and values column almost seven years ago, I crossed that line. I’ve been transparent about my sexuality and my spiritual beliefs. Particularly this election season, I felt it was appropriate to signal my values to my neighbors, too.

The sign was a symbol that our house is against misogyny, racism, homophobia, lying, vulgarity, violence and threats against journalists.

I was proud to take a stand against Trump, even if it was only through a short, plastic sign by my mailbox.

Some neighbors around us had red Trump signs in their yard. When walking by those houses I felt anger swell up inside me, and I caught myself making assumptions about the people inside.

In my mind, I accused them of being full of hate, of wanting to take away my rights and the rights of people I love.

Then I wondered, what must they think of us when they walk by our house?

They probably misunderstand me as much as I misunderstand them.

The Bible says to love our neighbors. So does the Quran and Hadith. It’s taught also in Judaism, Hinduism, Sikhism, Buddhism, etc. The teaching to love our neighbor is common ground, yet these signs were a barrier.

On election night I refreshed the New York Times homepage for hours, watching the U.S. map flood red.