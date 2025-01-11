20 Years Ago

When the agreement was announced last May, those who worked on it estimated the value of the nearly 11,300 acres of land selected as transferable to the tribe would exceed the ceiling and the tribe would have to pick and choose from the pool.

———

ASOTIN — Asotin County commissioners approved a conditional use permit for nine storage units on 13th Street in Clarkston.

The planning commission recommended denial of the request from John Sharp, because of concerns about congestion in the area and site distance.

The commissioners said Monday they don’t like to go against the planning commission, but the site distance was found satisfactory by the county engineer, and the nine units should not impact traffic in the area.