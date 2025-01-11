Sections
The ScoopJanuary 11, 2025

20 Years Ago

From the

Lewiston Tribune

Jan. 12, 2005

The Nez Perce Tribe could end up with all of the land the federal government has identified as available for tribal acquisition as part of the proposed settlement to its water rights claims.

The terms of the agreement allow the tribe to purchase up to $7 million worth of land in the Clearwater Basin now owned by the federal government and administered by the Bureau of Land Management.

When the agreement was announced last May, those who worked on it estimated the value of the nearly 11,300 acres of land selected as transferable to the tribe would exceed the ceiling and the tribe would have to pick and choose from the pool.

———

ASOTIN — Asotin County commissioners approved a conditional use permit for nine storage units on 13th Street in Clarkston.

The planning commission recommended denial of the request from John Sharp, because of concerns about congestion in the area and site distance.

The commissioners said Monday they don’t like to go against the planning commission, but the site distance was found satisfactory by the county engineer, and the nine units should not impact traffic in the area.

