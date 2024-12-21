20 Years Ago

The forest has struggled with shrinking recreation budgets the past few years and at one time considered closing its office in Clarkston. Ellis says that option is off the table.

———

PULLMAN — Horizon Air will not be leaving the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport, contrary to information being spread by one of Washington’s top aviation officials, according to airport manager Robb Parish.

Washington Department of Transportation Aviation Director John Siebold said Tuesday he may have left the wrong impression at a recent meeting of the airport’s ad hoc planning committee.

“I think some of my comments were taken out of context, and the message got distorted in the meeting,” Siebold said.

A Port of Whitman commissioner, Robert Gronholz, left the meeting thinking loss of commercial service to the airport seemed imminent. He reported as much to the other two commissioners, according to the Dec. 9 commission meeting minutes.

But Parish said the opposite is true. Horizon’s local runs are profitable, he said, and the airport may indeed expand to allow larger aircraft to land.