20 Years Ago

“We are very excited,” Bly says. “We’re looking forward to a fun weekend and another great parade, and it was so nice to have help getting ready this year.”

BOISE — He had no official aspirations, but Brig. Gen. Lawrence Frank Lafrenz’s ascent to the Idaho National Guard’s top job has been in the making since his childhood.

“My dad was in the military, a young lieutenant in World War II,” said Lafrenz, who was named adjutant general by Gov. Dirk Kempthorne Tuesday. “As a kid I’d run across his uniform while playing in the attic, and I always knew I wanted to become a commissioned officer.”

Lafrenz spent his childhood shuttling between divorced parents in Clarkston and Lewiston. Like many of his classmates at Clarkston High School, he enlisted in the Idaho National Guard when he graduated.

But he never really expected that one day he’d be leading the entire state Guard, Lafrenz said.