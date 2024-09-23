Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
The ScoopDecember 7, 2024

20 Years Ago

From the

Lewiston Tribune

Dec. 8, 2004

ASOTIN — The city of Asotin is preparing for a festive weekend featuring the annual lighted Christmas parade, which rolls down Second Street Saturday.

Some new decorations are up this year, including candy canes and garland-wrapped utility poles on First Street. A train display has been placed by the sewer treatment plant on the outskirts of town, and a Christmas tree is standing in the lot by city hall, according to Jennifer Bly, city clerk.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

“We are very excited,” Bly says. “We’re looking forward to a fun weekend and another great parade, and it was so nice to have help getting ready this year.”

———

BOISE — He had no official aspirations, but Brig. Gen. Lawrence Frank Lafrenz’s ascent to the Idaho National Guard’s top job has been in the making since his childhood.

“My dad was in the military, a young lieutenant in World War II,” said Lafrenz, who was named adjutant general by Gov. Dirk Kempthorne Tuesday. “As a kid I’d run across his uniform while playing in the attic, and I always knew I wanted to become a commissioned officer.”

Lafrenz spent his childhood shuttling between divorced parents in Clarkston and Lewiston. Like many of his classmates at Clarkston High School, he enlisted in the Idaho National Guard when he graduated.

But he never really expected that one day he’d be leading the entire state Guard, Lafrenz said.

Related
The ScoopDec. 7
40 Years Ago
The ScoopDec. 7
Club Notes
The ScoopDec. 7
60 Years Ago
The ScoopDec. 7
Senior Calendar
Related
Memories of a small-town Christmas
The ScoopDec. 7
Memories of a small-town Christmas
Top Ten
The ScoopDec. 7
Top Ten
When pets die — large or small — take care not to run afoul of law
The ScoopDec. 7
When pets die — large or small — take care not to run afoul of law
Northwest Bestsellers
The ScoopDec. 7
Northwest Bestsellers
Sanitizing best practices for clean cutting boards
The ScoopDec. 7
Sanitizing best practices for clean cutting boards
Club Notes
The ScoopNov. 30
Club Notes
The ScoopNov. 30
Northwest Bestsellers
The ScoopNov. 30
Christmas Wish List for Seniors
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy