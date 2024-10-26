Sections
The ScoopOctober 26, 2024

40 Years Ago

From the

Lewiston Tribune

Oct. 27, 1984

CHENEY — What appeared to be a tossup on paper, was quickly transformed into a Frontier League prep football rout on a cold and windy field Friday night.

Cheney High not only brought a 4-1 league record into the match, but also boasted the league’s top passer, rusher and receiver.

But combining an impenetrable defense with an opportunistic offense, the Pullman Greyhounds rolled to a 31-point lead and held on to defeat the Blackhawks 31-14 to clinch their sixth Frontier League title — their first since 1979.

———

Interstate Bridge reopened about 8 p.m. Friday night, ending a three-day traffic jam in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.

Closure of the bridge for work on Burlington-Northern Railroad tracks caused problems that ranged from the inconvenience of using alternate routes across town to a massive backup that stacked cars from the bottom of Southway up 16th Avenue past 8th Street.

Enough work was finished during the closure, which began at 6 a.m. Wednesday, so that only momentary delays are expected during the next couple weeks.

