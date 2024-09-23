A disappointing direction

I met Seyi Arogundade when she asked to job shadow with Inland 360 during her junior year at Lewiston High School. She visited the Lewiston Tribune newsroom several times, drawing on her experience with her high school newspaper, the Bengal’s Purr, to help with write-ups about arts events.

Her interest in journalism led her to focus her senior project on how the public perceives news media, and now she’s majoring in journalism and political science, with an international studies minor, at the University of Idaho in Moscow.

I thought of Arogundade when I read about the elimination of diversity, equity and inclusion offices at UI after Idaho’s State Board of Education voted to ban them, knowing she’s been involved with those programs since she started college. The following Q&A comes from emails we exchanged while she was home for the holidays with her family, who recently relocated from Lewiston to North Dakota.

Inland 360: What groups/clubs/offices are/were you involved with that are affected by recent decisions to end DEI programs at your school?

Seyi Arogundade: I am currently the vice president of the University’s Black Student Union and heavily relied on the Black and African American Cultural center not only for resources, but a welcoming community as well.

360: How were you informed about the recent decision to close UI’s Black/African American Cultural Center, Office of Multicultural Affairs, Diversity Center, Office of Equity and Diversity, Women’s Center and LGBTQ Office?

SA: As a student, I found the administration’s response to be quite staggering.

I heard rumors in my circles about a total shutdown of the DEI programs a week before any official discussions took place. Then, I learned from my friends in specific cohorts of these programs, along with Mario Pile, the former director of the Black and African American Cultural Center, that the rumors were indeed true.

Later, as a result of my involvement in various student organizations, I spoke with Yolanda Bisbee, the chief diversity officer, and Blaine Eckles, vice president of student affairs and dean of students. They provided me, along with other students, with more clarity on what was happening regarding DEI at both the state and university levels.

About a week after these conversations, an official email was sent to the student body informing us about the fate of these programs.

360: As far as you know, how will student-led groups be affected?

SA: To my knowledge, student-led groups will be able to continue operating as usual. Still, without the support and resources provided by these offices, it would be significantly more challenging to keep our clubs afloat.

As a member and vice president of the Black Student Union, I can attest that our club relied heavily on the contacts, resources, mentorship, events and support from the Black and African American Cultural Center, or BAACC. Initiatives such as Black History Month events, hosting the Black Excellence Gala and encouraging prospective Black students who might be hesitant to step foot in Idaho, let alone attend the University of Idaho, were all made possible through their support. They helped create a welcoming environment where we students could be ourselves and succeed.

Without this safety net, it becomes much more challenging for us.