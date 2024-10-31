Events Roundup: Theater, music and a sneakpeek at the holiday season

Happy Halloween — and welcome to November. This week’s collection of curated events focuses on the post-Halloween scene, but a host of All Hallows’ Eve options are in the calendar at inland360.com.

Look for our first-Thursday-of-the-month regional theater roundup in next week’s issue, but don’t miss the opening weekend of APOD Productions’ latest show:

Performances of “Little Women: The Broadway Musical” are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Viola Community Center, 1007 Rothfork Road.

The show, directed by Todd K. Payne, is based on the semi-autobiographical novel by Louisa May Alcott. Set in 1860s Massachusetts, it tells the story of the March sisters, Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy, played by a double-cast group of eight local young women, according to an APOD news release.

Jordan Eby and Siri Zakariasen appear as the “passionate and determined” Jo March.

“It has been an incredible experience playing Jo,” Eby said in the news release. “ ‘Little Women’ was one of my favorite books growing up, and Jo is a character who has always held a special place in my heart.”

The show continues with 7 p.m. performances next Thursday, Nov. 8-9 and a 2 p.m. matinee Nov. 9.

Tickets, $12-$25, are at apodproductions.org.

There are live music events from rock to jazz to classical in the calendar this week. These two concerts promise something different to expand our musical horizons:

The Palouse Choral Society launches its 25th anniversary season this weekend with “Listen to the Silence,” a concert “centered on the absence of sound.”

Performances are from 7:30-9 p.m. Friday and 3-4:30 p.m. Saturday at Simpson United Methodist Church, 325 NE Maple St. in Pullman.

The concert explores “the moments between the notes and the idea that seeking out calm spaces is how we heal and recharge from the chaos swirling around us,” according to a choral society news release.