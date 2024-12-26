Looking back at 2024 in pop culture

NEW YORK— I’ll get you, my pretty! And your little pygmy hippo, too!

Forgive us the shameless attempt to link the fantasy hit “Wicked” to the delightful Moo Deng. But, hear us out — there’s something the two have in common as the year draws to a close. Escapism. Whether we found it on the yellow brick road, or in videos from a Thailand zoo, or perhaps in unlikely Olympic heroes, we gravitated toward fantasy and feel-good pop culture moments this year.

There were new trends, as always. “Brat summer” became a thing, as did “demure, mindful.” And for some inexplicable reason, we became obsessed with celebrity lookalike contests.

There were breakups — Bennifer is, again, a thing of the past — and reunions: Oasis, please try to stay together for the tour. And some things stayed, remarkably, the same: Taylor Swift and Beyoncé kept on breaking records and making history.

So, after a year where much changed but some things held steady, here’s our annual, very selective trip down pop culture memory lane:

January

It starts as a cheery tweet from a beloved “Sesame Street” figure: “Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?” The answers hint at something deeper and more worrisome. “Not great, Elmo. Not great,” says one milder reply. Doing much better is the viral phenomenon called “Barbenheimer,” which makes its awards season debut at the Golden Globes. But perhaps the most poignant moment comes from neither film: Lily Gladstone, first Indigenous winner of best actress in a drama for “Killers of the Flower Moon,” begins her remarks in the language of her tribe, Blackfeet Nation.

February

Valentine’s Day — a perfect time to settle into a sweet love saga via TikTok. Only that’s not quite what we get with “Who TF Did I Marry?,” Reesa Teesa’s depressing, fascinating, 50-part account of her disastrous marriage with a man who lied about absolutely everything. Meanwhile, if you’re looking for a single week that encapsulates peak Swift cultural dominance, try this: she begins with the Grammys in Los Angeles (becoming the first artist to win album of the year four times and announcing a new album), then heads to Tokyo for four tour dates, then jets back just in time for the Super Bowl in Las Vegas — where she shares a passionate smooch with boyfriend Travis Kelce on the field of victory.

March

“What was I made for?” Billie Eilish sings at the Oscars, channeling Barbie. And what was Ken made for? Not entirely clear — but it’s clear Ryan Gosling was made to play him. His sing-along version of “I’m Just Ken” is one of the most entertaining Oscar musical moments in years. Still, Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” prevails, a rare case of the top prize going to a blockbuster studio film. Will it happen again in 2025? Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande sure hope so; as presenters, they made a sly reference to their then upcoming juggernaut, “Wicked.” Speaking of marketing, people are obsessed with that bizarre “Dune” popcorn bucket. And Beyoncé carves her space in country music with “Act II: Cowboy Carter,” which will make her the first Black woman to top the Billboard country chart.

April

Tennis, anyone? The game’s been around for centuries, but it’s having a cultural moment right now, helped mightily by “Challengers,” the sweaty romance triangle starring Zendaya, Mike Faist and Josh O’connor (40-love? More like 40-sex.) Elsewhere, a new era dawns: At midnight, Swift drops “The Tortured Poets Department,” then drops another 15 songs two hours later. The fascinating and disturbing “Baby Reindeer,” the story of a struggling comedian’s extended encounter with a stalker, debuts on Netflix.

May