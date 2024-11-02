Sections
The ScoopNovember 2, 2024

Northwest Bestsellers

Anonymous Author

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.

Hardcover fiction

1. “Absolution,” Jeff VanderMeer, MCD

2. “Intermezzo,” Sally Rooney, Farrar, Straus and Giroux

3. “Playground,” Richard Powers, W. W. Norton & Company

4. “The Life Impossible,” Matt Haig, Viking

5. “The Women,” Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Press

6. “James,” Percival Everett, Doubleday

7. “All Fours,” Miranda July, Riverhead Books

8. “Somewhere Beyond the Sea,” TJ Klune, Tor Books

9. “We Solve Murders,” Richard Osman, Pamela Dorman Books

10. “The Mighty Red,” Louise Erdrich, Harper

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “Patriot: A Memoir,” Alexei Navalny, Knopf

2. “The Message,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World

3. “War,” Bob Woodward, Simon & Schuster

4. “Revenge of the Tipping Point: Overstories, Superspreaders, and the Rise of Social Engineering,” Malcolm Gladwell, Little, Brown and Company

5. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens: A Memoir,” Ina Garten, Crown

6. “Meditations for Mortals: Four Weeks to Embrace Your Limitations and Make Time for What Counts,” Oliver Burkeman, Farrar, Straus and Giroux

7. “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness,” Jonathan Haidt, Penguin Press

8. “Nexus: A Brief History of Information Networks from the Stone Age to AI,” Yuval Noah Harari, Random House

9. “Into the Uncut Grass,” Trevor Noah, Sabina Hahn (Illustrator), One World

10. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin, Penguin Press

