Reconsidering how best to deal with those feral cat colonies

Feral cats plague every community at some time.

There are at least three ways to look at the feral cat problem in most communities: Leave them alone; kill them all; or trap, neuter, and adopt/return them to where they were captured.

Feral cats are ownerless cats left to or placed to fend for themselves. Some are born in our urban space, too. Assume that we have a feral cat colony somewhere in the community that needs to be dealt with.

One approach is to do nothing. For some, that’s fine because they don’t see the cat colony becoming a real issue for native birds and small mammals, even though it is. Feral cats live typically 2 to 2½ years, and they die from disease and being preyed upon. Most feral cat colonies end up stabilizing with some given number. Young born during the year will typically strike out on their own and perhaps start another colony.

The second approach is to round up all the cats for humane euthanasia. Proponents of this typically don’t care much about the cats; they just want them gone. Because research shows clearly that feral cats consume enormous amounts of wild birds and small mammals, many of which are endangered, this is acceptable to some but horrific to most.

Assuming one captures all the cats and the plan works fine for now, someone will dump out unwanted kittens or cats again. A colony will reestablish itself, more unwanted cats will be born and the problem will be back. That includes the problem of wildlife impacts by this nonnative species.

The problem with this approach is not too many people want to round up cats and kittens even if it is to have them humanely euthanized.

The next plan is to round up ownerless cats and kittens and try to find homes for them. This approach is futile, apart from a few individuals. This approach finds far fewer felines adopted than there are in a feral colony.