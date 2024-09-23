Theater Roundup: Curtains up

Shows this month by regional theater companies include:

Regional Theatre of the Palouse brings an adaptation of Charles Dickens’ Christmas classic to the stage with “Scrooge! The Musical,” opening tonight in Pullman.

Dickens’ 1843 “A Christmas Carol,” long a holiday season staple, was adapted in 1970 by composer Leslie Bricusse as the musical film “Scrooge,” the inspiration for 1992’s “Scrooge! The Musical,” according to an RTOP news release.

RTOP continues its practice of casting local performers alongside professionals from throughout the country, with teaching artists from New York and Pittsburgh participating in this production, according to the news release.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. tonight through Saturday and Wednesday through Nov. 16. 1:30 p.m. matinees are Saturday and Sunday and Nov. 16-17.

Tickets, $30-$35, can be purchased at the box office from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 122 N. Grand Ave, Pullman, and at rtoptheatre.org/shows/scrooge-the-musical.

Students from Lewis-Clark State College’s theater program will perform a theatrical adaptation of Henry James’ novella “The Turn of the Screw” starting tonight at the Silverthorne Theatre, 500 Eighth Ave., on the Lewiston campus.

“This play will have you asking what is real and what isn’t. Who and what can you trust? Can you believe even your own eyes,” visiting instructor of theater Lane Richins said in a news release.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 17.

Tickets, cash only, are $10 at the door for general admission, $5 for seniors, active military members, veterans and students from other schools and free for LCSC students with a student ID card. The play is appropriate for ages 12 and older.

God takes on the form of a mortal and returns to Earth to rewrite the Ten Commandments for the modern era in Moscow Community Theatre’s production of “An Act of God,” by David Javerbaum.