Arts & EntertainmentNovember 7, 2024

Theater Roundup: Curtains up

Inland 360
Jonathan Fluck, of New York City, and Tina McClure, of Moscow, appear in a scene from "Scrooge! The Musical," opening tonight at Regional Theatre of the Palouse in Pullman.
Jonathan Fluck, of New York City, and Tina McClure, of Moscow, appear in a scene from "Scrooge! The Musical," opening tonight at Regional Theatre of the Palouse in Pullman.Regional Theatre of the Palouse

Shows this month by regional theater companies include:

Regional Theatre of the Palouse brings an adaptation of Charles Dickens’ Christmas classic to the stage with “Scrooge! The Musical,” opening tonight in Pullman.

Dickens’ 1843 “A Christmas Carol,” long a holiday season staple, was adapted in 1970 by composer Leslie Bricusse as the musical film “Scrooge,” the inspiration for 1992’s “Scrooge! The Musical,” according to an RTOP news release.

RTOP continues its practice of casting local performers alongside professionals from throughout the country, with teaching artists from New York and Pittsburgh participating in this production, according to the news release.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. tonight through Saturday and Wednesday through Nov. 16. 1:30 p.m. matinees are Saturday and Sunday and Nov. 16-17.

Tickets, $30-$35, can be purchased at the box office from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 122 N. Grand Ave, Pullman, and at rtoptheatre.org/shows/scrooge-the-musical.

Students from Lewis-Clark State College’s theater program will perform a theatrical adaptation of Henry James’ novella “The Turn of the Screw” starting tonight at the Silverthorne Theatre, 500 Eighth Ave., on the Lewiston campus.

“This play will have you asking what is real and what isn’t. Who and what can you trust? Can you believe even your own eyes,” visiting instructor of theater Lane Richins said in a news release.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 17.

Tickets, cash only, are $10 at the door for general admission, $5 for seniors, active military members, veterans and students from other schools and free for LCSC students with a student ID card. The play is appropriate for ages 12 and older.

God takes on the form of a mortal and returns to Earth to rewrite the Ten Commandments for the modern era in Moscow Community Theatre’s production of “An Act of God,” by David Javerbaum.

The 90-minute one-act play opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Center, 508 S. Main St. in Moscow. Performances continue at 7:30 Saturday and Nov. 15-16 with 2 p.m. matinees Sunday and Nov. 17.

The show consists of God, assisted by his devoted angels, addressing misconceptions about religions, morality and human nature, while offering social commentary, according to the Moscow Community Theatre website.

Tickets, $15 or $10 for students and seniors, are at moscowcommunitytheatre.org, Safari Pearl and the Kenworthy box office.

The Gladish Players take on French philosopher John Paul Sarte’s “No Exit” next weekend at the Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St. in Pullman.

Described as “a haunting exploration of the human psyche,” the production is set to be performed at the Kaleidoscope Community Theater Festival in Spokane next year, in a competition including theaters across Washington state, according to a Gladish Players Facebook post.

The existentialist, novelist and literary critic explored a concept of hell in this 1944 play that left the afflicted tormented not by the rack and fire, but by “the burning humiliation of each soul as it is stripped of its pretenses by the cruel curiosity of the damned.”

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 and 3 p.m. Nov. 17 in the Gladish Center View Room.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for youths, and free for children 12 and younger and students with ID at cftagladish.org/gladish-players.

Area high school productions this month include:

  • Performances of Lewiston High School Drama’s production of William Shakespeare’s comedy “Much Ado About Nothing” continue at 7 p.m. through Saturday in the school’s auditorium at 3201 Cecil Andrus Way.

Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for children and seniors and $1 for LHS staff and students.

  • Pullman High School Drama Club presents “Anne of Green Gables” tonight through next weekend in the school’s auditorium at 510 NW Greyhound Way.

Shows are at 7 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays with 2 p.m. Saturday matinees.

Tickets are 10 for adults and $5 for students.

