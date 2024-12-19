This week's movies in area theaters

“A COMPLETE UNKNOWN” (R)
Nineteen-year-old Bob Dylan arrives in New York City with his guitar in 1961. He forges relationships with Greenwich Village music icons during his meteoric rise, which culminates in a groundbreaking performance that reverberates worldwide. Stars Timothee Chalamet, Monica Barbaro and Ellle Fanning. — LEW
“THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER” (PG)
Nobody is ready for the mayhem and surprises that ensue when six of the worst youngsters disrupt the town’s yearly Christmas performance. Stars Judy Greer, Lauren Graham and Pete Holmes. — LEW, REX
“BONHOEFFER: PASTOR, SPY, ASSASSIN” (PG-13)
As the world teeters on the brink of annihilation, Dietrich Bonhoeffer joins a deadly plot to assassinate Hitler, risking his faith and fate to save millions of Jews from genocide. Stars Jonas Dassler, Phileas Heyblom and August Diehl. — FOX
“ELF” (PG)
Raised as an oversized elf, Buddy travels from the North Pole to New York City to meet his biological father, who is in desperate need of some Christmas spirit (2003). Stars Will Ferrell, James Caan and Bob Newhart. 7 p.m. Friday, free. — KEN
“THE FIRE INSIDE” (PG-13)
The story of Claressa “T-Rex” Shields, a boxer from Flint, Mich., who trained to become the first U.S. woman to win an Olympic gold medal in the sport. Stars Ryan Destiny, Brian Tyree Henry and Jasmin Headley. — LEW
“GLADIATOR II” (R)
Lucius must look to his past to find strength to return the glory of Rome to its people after his home is conquered by tyrannical emperors. Stars Connie Nielsen, Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington. — LEW
“HOMESTEAD” (PG-13)
An ex-Green Beret and his family join a prepper compound after a nuclear attack on the U.S. Stars Dawn Olivieri, Neal McDonough and Susan Misner. — LEW
“IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE” (PG)
An angel is sent from heaven to help a desperately frustrated businessman by showing him what life would have been like if he never existed (1946). Stars James Stewart, Donna Reed and Lionel Barrymore. — KEN, LEW
“KRAVEN THE HUNTER” (R)
Kraven’s complex relationship with his father sets him on a path of vengeance in this film based on the Marvel Comics character and part of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. Stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Russell Crow and Ariana DeBose. — LEW
“LORD OF THE RINGS: THE WAR OF ROHIRRIM” PG-13
This animated action-adventure fantasy film, directed by Kenji Kamiyama, is set before the original “Lord of the Rings” trilogy. With the voices of Brian Cox, Gaia Wise and Miranda Otto. — LEW
“MOANA 2” (PG)
Moana must journey into dangerous, long-lost waters after receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors. With voices of Dwayne Johnson, Aui’i Cravalho and Alan Tudyk. — LEW, MOS
“MUFASA”(PG)
Mufasa, a cub lost and alone, meets a sympathetic lion named Taka, the heir to a royal bloodline, setting in motion a journey of a group of misfits searching for their destiny. With voices of Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison and Tiffany Boone. — LEW, MOS
“NOSFERATU” (R)
A gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake. Stars Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult and Bill Skarsgard. — LEW
“RED ONE” (PG-13)
After Santa Claus (code name: Red One) is kidnapped, the North Pole’s head of security must team up with the world’s most infamous bounty hunter in a mission to save Christmas. Stars Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans and Lucy Liu. — LEW
“SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3” (PG)
Sonic, Knuckles and Tails reunite to go up against a mysterious villain with powers unlike any they’ve faced before, but with their abilities outmatched, Team Sonic seeks an unlikely alliance. With voices of Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz and Keanu Reeves. — LEW, MOS
“WICKED: PART 1” (PG)
Elphaba, a young woman misunderstood because of her green skin, and Glinda, a popular girl, become friends at Shiz University in the Land of Oz. Their friendship reaches a crossroads after an encounter with the Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey. — LEW, MOS