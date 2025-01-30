This week’s movies

“A COMPLETE UNKNOWN” (R)
Nineteen-year-old Bob Dylan arrives in New York City where he forges relationships with Greenwich Village music icons. His meteoric rise culminates in a groundbreaking performance that reverberates worldwide. Stars Timothée Chalamet, Monica Barbaro and Ellle Fanning. — MOS
“BRAVE THE DARK” (PG-13)
Haunted by torturous childhood memories, a teenager finds himself engulfed in darkness. He must confront his past before it leads to his own destruction after his drama teacher bails him out of jail and takes him in (2023). Stars Jared Harris, Sasha Bhasin and Will Price. — FOX, LEW, REX
“THE BRUTALIST” (R)
When a visionary architect and his wife flee post-war Europe in 1947 to rebuild their legacy and witness the birth of the modern U.S., their lives are changed forever by a mysterious, wealthy client. Stars Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones and Guy Pearce. — MOS, LEW
“COMPANION” (R)
A billionaire’s death sets off a chain of events for Iris and her friends during a weekend trip to his lakeside estate. Stars Sophie Thatcher, Harvey Guillen and Jack Quaid. — LEW
“DOG MAN” (PG)
Dog Man, half dog and half man, is sworn to protect and serve as he doggedly pursues the feline super villain Petey the Cat. With voices of Pete Davidson, Poppy Liu and Lil Rel Howery. — LEW, MOS
“FLIGHT RISK” (R)
A pilot transports an air marshal accompanying a fugitive to trial, but not everyone on board is who they seem, and tensions soar as they cross the Alaskan wilderness. Stars Michelle Dockery, Mark Wahlberg and Topher Grace. — LEW
“GONE WITH THE WIND” (G)
A sheltered and manipulative Southern belle and a roguish profiteer face off in a turbulent romance as society around them crumbles with the end of slavery and is rebuilt during the Civil War and Reconstruction periods (1939). Stars Clark Gable, Vivien Leigh and Thomas Mitchell. — LEW
“HOMESTEAD” (PG-13)
An ex-Green Beret and his family join a prepper compound after a nuclear attack on the U.S. Stars Dawn Olivieri, Neal McDonough and Susan Misner. — LEW
“THE LAST SHOWGIRL” (R)
A seasoned showgirl must plan for her future when her show abruptly closes after a 30-year run (2024). Stars Pamela Anderson, Brenda Song and Keirnan Shipka. 4:30 p.m. Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday; $8. — KEN
“MOANA 2” (PG)
Moana must journey into dangerous, long-lost waters after receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors. With voices of Dwayne Johnson, Aui’i Cravalho and Alan Tudyk. — LEW, MOS
“MUFASA: THE LION KING”(PG)
Mufasa, a cub lost and alone, meets a sympathetic lion named Taka, the heir to a royal bloodline, setting in motion a journey of a group of misfits searching for their destiny. With voices of Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison and Tiffany Boone. — LEW
“NOSFERATU” (R)
A gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake (2024). Stars Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult and Bill Skarsgard. 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, $8. — KEN
“ONE OF THEM DAYS” (R)
When best friends and roommates Dreux and Alyssa discover Alyssa’s boyfriend has blown their rent money, they finds themselves going to extremes to avoid eviction and keep their friendship intact. Stars Keke Palmer, SZA and Vanessa Bell Calloway. — LEW
“PORCO ROSSO” (PG)
In 1930s Italy, a veteran World War I pilot is cursed to look like an anthropomorphic pig (1992). Part of Moscow Film Society’s Letterboxd Favorites series. With voices of Shuichiro Moriyama, Tokiko Kato and Bunshi Katsura VI. 7 p.m. today; $8, $5 child. — KEN
“PRESENCE” (R)
A family becomes convinced they are not alone after moving into their new home in the suburbs. Stars Lucy Liu, Julia Fox and Chris Sullivan. — LEW
“SMALLFOOT” (PG)
High up on a mountain peak, a secret Yeti society lives in peace and harmony until discovery of a legendary creature rocks the community to its core (2018). A pre-Winterfest event. With voices of Channing Tatum, James Corden and Zendaya. 10 a.m. Saturday, free. — KEN
“SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3” (PG)
Sonic, Knuckles and Tails reunite to face a villain with powers unlike any they’ve faced before. With their abilities outmatched, Team Sonic seeks an unlikely alliance. With Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz and Keanu Reeves. — LEW
“THE THINKING GAME” (NOT RATED)
Inside DeepMind’s London headquarters, founder Demis Hassabis and his team relentlessly pursue creation of AI that matches or surpasses human abilities (2024). Stars Demis. 7 p.m. Sunday, $5. — KEN
“VALIANT ONE” (R)
With tensions high between North and South Korea, a U.S. helicopter crashes on the North Korean side. The survivors must work together to protect a civilian tech specialist and find their way out without U.S. military support. Stars Chase Stokes, Lana Condor and Desmin Borges. — LEW
“WICKED: PART 1” (PG)
Elphaba, a young woman misunderstood because of her green skin, and Glinda, a popular girl, become friends at Shiz University in the Land of Oz. Their friendship reaches a crossroads after an encounter with the Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey. — LEW
“THE WITCHES” (PG)
A young boy stumbles onto a witch convention and must stop them, even after he has been turned into a mouse (1990). Stars Anjelica Huston, Mai Zetterling and Jasen Fisher. 7 p.m. Tuesday, $8. — KEN
“WOLF MAN” (R)
A family at a remote farmhouse is attacked by an unseen animal, but as the night stretches on, the father begins to transform into something unrecognizable. Stars Julia Garner, Christopher Abbott and Sam Jaeger. — MOS