Sweet and savory offered at new Pullman cafe

Honey cardamom is a seasonal flavor of syrup at Knead Cafe & Patisserie, which opened this year in Pullman.

It’s one of seven at Knead Cafe, which cooks its syrups such as Madagascar vanilla bean and brown sugar cinnamon in-house, said Grant Schoenlein, an owner of the business.

Making its own syrups aligns with Knead Cafe’s goal of offering its customers a craft experience in every menu item, he said.

Knead Cafe uses espresso and coffee beans from Kamiak Coffee Company in Moscow, a specialty coffee roaster that puts an emphasis on roasting beans to enhance their inherent characteristics, said Schoenlein, a founder of Kamiak Coffee.

Regina Konigsberg creates all of the recipes for Knead Cafe’s seasonally rotating pastry choices.

An owner of Knead Cafe and former employee of The Breakfast Club in Moscow, Konigsberg completed her training through the French Pastry School in Chicago.

The pastries include sweet classics such as chocolate croissants along with savory options like puff pastry rolls filled with garlic basil sausage from Happy Hog Meatery in Moscow, as well as meat and cheese croissants.

Schoenlein and Konigsberg own Knead Cafe & Patisserie with Tyler Kennedy, director of coffee at Kamiak Coffee Company.

Knead Cafe is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 1490 NE North Fairfield Road, Suite A. The location is in University Crossing, a privately owned housing complex adjacent to the Washington State University campus near Palouse Ridge Golf Club.

Tribune selects new newsroom leader

LEWISTON — Matt Baney, a Lewiston native who started working for the Lewiston Tribune when he was 19, was recently named the newspaper’s managing editor.

Baney had served as the interim managing editor since April, when Craig Clohessy retired from the position. Baney will oversee a newsroom staff of about 25 full- and part-time employees that produces the Lewiston Tribune and Moscow-Pullman Daily News.

“This is a challenging time in the newspaper business, but also an exciting time,” Baney said. “We are still committed to producing a robust print edition for our longtime subscribers, but we’re also trying to bring new readers into the fold with a more engaging online offering.”

Baney is an outstanding person who understands that the Tribune and the Daily News belong to the readers and the communities they serve, said Nathan Alford, editor and publisher of the Tribune and Daily News.

He has the fiber and journalistic foundation to lead the Tribune and Daily News newsrooms into the future, Alford said.

“Most importantly, (Baney) has the passion,” Alford said. “He has the passion and curiosity to explore the new information ecosystem to be there for all readers and media types, while respecting the past. We’re excited to see where he takes us in this fast-moving world of journalism.”

Baney is one of three individuals in the newsroom serving in new management positions.

Following Clohessy’s retirement, Jennifer Ladwig became the Tribune’s city editor and Trevan Pixley, a sports writer, switched to online editor, which is a new position.

Baney brings more than a quarter century of experience to his role as managing editor.

Baney, 46, started at the Tribune as a part-time sports reporter in 1997. He became a full-time sports reporter in 2002, sports editor in 2009, assistant city editor in 2019 and city editor in 2021.

During that time, he worked with and learned from three managing editors of the Tribune, Clohessy (2017-2024), Doug Bauer (2010-2017) and Paul Emerson (1981-2010).

“I’m very proud to work for an independent newspaper that has faithfully served our region for 132 years,” he said. “So many talented staffers over the years have made the Trib what it is, and our current staff is working to carry on that legacy.”

Baney graduated from Lewiston High in 1996 and Lewis-Clark State College in 2001. After graduating from LCSC, he was briefly employed by the Sioux Falls (S.D.) Argus Leader as a sports writer before returning to the Tribune.

Baney and his wife, Sarah, reside in Lewiston with their two children, Miles, 14, and Lucy, 10.

Attorney joins family practice at Moscow

Beau Mosman has joined his father at the family’s law firm in Moscow after practicing in California.

A 2017 graduate of the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) School of Law, Beau Mosman is accepting clients at Mosman Law Offices at 803 S. Jefferson St., Suite 4. He specializes in family and criminal defense cases.

“While I valued my experience in California, returning to Moscow to join my father in our family practice feels like exactly where I’m meant to be,” Mosman said in a news release from Mosman Law Offices.

“This community helped shape who I am, and I’m honored to continue our family’s tradition of serving its people,” Mosman said.

Mosman is part of a family legacy of practicing law. His great-great-grandfather, John Green, came to Lewiston in the 1890s with a Virginia law license and took cases in courthouses throughout the region.

His grandfather, Roy Mosman, was the Nez Perce County prosecutor before being appointed as district judge with chambers in Latah County and later working as a private lawyer in Moscow. Beau Mosman’s father, Wynn Mosman, became a member of the Idaho and Washington state bars in 1992 and worked with his dad in the practice until his dad’s death in 2006.

“Among the highlights of my career was to stand with my son and recite the lawyer’s oath along with him,” said Wynn Mosman in the news release. “I could not be more proud of him as both his law partner and father.”

The telephone number of Mosman Law Offices is (208) 882-0588.

Palouse company provides sound system expertise

PALOUSE — The owner of Palouse Sound Rentals traces the roots of his business to a favor he did for a friend who was getting married.

The wedding was at Priest Lake at a venue that had no sound system, said Christian Burke, the owner of Palouse Sound Rentals, in a news release.

Burke, who had operated his church’s sound system for five years, purchased audio equipment for the event rather than renting gear and facing the challenge of learning it within hours before the wedding started.

Since then, Palouse Sound Rentals has operated sound systems for dozens of events, including weddings and a movie in the park event sponsored by the Colfax Chamber of Commerce.

The business provides event consultation to help event organizers identify what is required for their gathering, equipment rental, on-site sound management and sound system training.

Palouse Sound Rentals accepts bookings at (509) 531-8428.

Dog Bark Park now a roadside attraction rather than B&B

COTTONWOOD — The larger-than-life replica of a beagle on the outskirts of Cottonwood has entered a new chapter as a roadside attraction after operating as a bed and breakfast for more than 20 years.