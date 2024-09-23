‘House Hunters’ calls on Hells Canyon

The casting call from “House Hunters,” a reality television show, arrived at Lewiston Realtor Heather Graffee’s office in a generic email.

Except for the picture of a property she had sold, the email might have slid underneath her radar, Graffee said.

That initial contact more than 10 months ago was the start of Graffee’s involvement in an episode of the show that debuts Feb. 1. It features her with two clients, Paul and Audra, in a remote section of Hells Canyon most easily accessible by jet boat.

The experience gave her a behind-the-scenes look into the overwhelmingly popular HGTV series, and, Graffee said, has the potential to elevate her career. Viewers who see her on the show could become new clients, she said.

“House Hunters” originated in 1999 and is one of HGTV’s network’s longest running and most successful shows, said Jennifer Horvath, an executive producer with Scott Brothers Entertainment, which makes spinoffs for “House Hunters.”

The format is unchanged since it started. Prospective buyers view three properties, then reveal which one they have selected in a dramatic climax.

“It’s such a relatable story,” said Horvath, who works for the production company founded by The Property Brothers, Drew and Jonathan Scott.

The Hells Canyon episode is part of a mini, five-episode spinoff of “House Hunters” called “Remote Retreats,” which spotlights dwellings that can only be reached by nonconventional forms of transportation, Horvath said.

Typically, “House Hunters” has plenty of real estate agents and prospective buyers for the shows from submissions through its website, Horvath said.

But finding properties, buyers and Realtors for “Remote Retreats” was more difficult, she said.

Hells Canyon and Graffee fit the specific criteria of the concept perfectly, Horvath said.

“The river is a character in and of itself,” she said.

Graffee has a firm grasp on the intricacies of the market and a great on-camera presence, Horvath said.

Initially Graffee, who has been a Realtor for almost 20 years, said she wasn’t sure if she would respond to the email, which she received in March.

“My business partner was like, ‘Are you sure?’ or ‘Is it a knockoff?’ ” said Graffee, who works at RE/MAX Rock-N-Roll Realty. “Then we dug in and spoke with them. Then I thought, ‘I love watching ‘House Hunters.’ This could be really fun.’ ”

After the email, “House Hunters” interviewed her in a recorded online video chat where she answered questions about the area.

The part of Hells Canyon in the show is on the Idaho side, upstream from the confluence of the Snake and Grande Ronde rivers. Cabin owners have to navigate numerous sets of rapids in jet boats to reach them. Properties rarely come on the market. Most families pass them down from one generation to the next.

When they do, they’re expensive, starting at about $350,000 for ones with basic amenities and rising into the millions for those with the best features, Graffee said.

After the interview, her contact with the show “said she was going to submit that to their producer and they’d get back to me to see if we made the cut,” Graffee said.

A few weeks later, Graffee got word the crews would arrive in early June to film the episode.