Married physicians join Gritman Medical Center

MOSCOW – Dr. Emily Barnes and Dr. Carson Barnes, two physicians who are married, have joined Gritman Medical Center.

A primary care and obstetrics physician, Dr. Emily Barnes sees patients at all stages of their lives, including children, pregnant moms and seniors with more complicated health issues.

A graduate of the University of Chicago medical school, she came to Idaho as part of the Boise-based Family Medicine Residency of Idaho.

Like his wife, Dr. Carson Barnes most recently practiced at the Boise-based Family Medicine Residency of Idaho. A graduate of the Medical University of South Carolina and a primary care provider, he sees children, adults and seniors.