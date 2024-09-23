Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
BusinessJanuary 26, 2025

Married physicians join Gritman Medical Center

Biz Bits

Elaine Williams
Emily Barnes
Emily Barnes
Carson Barnes
Carson Barnes
Brandy Thompson
Brandy Thompson

MOSCOW – Dr. Emily Barnes and Dr. Carson Barnes, two physicians who are married, have joined Gritman Medical Center.

A primary care and obstetrics physician, Dr. Emily Barnes sees patients at all stages of their lives, including children, pregnant moms and seniors with more complicated health issues.

A graduate of the University of Chicago medical school, she came to Idaho as part of the Boise-based Family Medicine Residency of Idaho.

Like his wife, Dr. Carson Barnes most recently practiced at the Boise-based Family Medicine Residency of Idaho. A graduate of the Medical University of South Carolina and a primary care provider, he sees children, adults and seniors.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Both of the Barneses practice at Gritman Moscow Family Medicine Downtown Clinic at 623 S. Main St. and are accepting new patients. Additional information is available by calling (208) 882-2011.

Besides the two doctors, Brandy Thompson, a nurse practitioner, has joined Gritman’s Kendrick Family Medicine clinic at 606 Main St. She most recently practiced at Catalyst Medical Group in Lewiston.

Thompson is accepting new patients. Additional information is available by calling (208) 289-3841.

Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.

Related
BusinessJan. 26
‘House Hunters’ calls on Hells Canyon
BusinessJan. 26
Even with recent cuts, region’s manufacturing sector remains...
BusinessJan. 12
Biz Bits: SEL promotes longtime employee to HR post
BusinessJan. 12
Biz Bits: Keith Havens’ latest launch
Related
BUSINESS PEOPLE OF THE YEAR: 2000-23
BusinessDec. 22, 2024
BUSINESS PEOPLE OF THE YEAR: 2000-23
Business person of the year: Avista’s homegrown CEO
BusinessDec. 22, 2024
Business person of the year: Avista’s homegrown CEO
New Moscow shop acts as a pop culture boutique
BusinessDec. 1, 2024
New Moscow shop acts as a pop culture boutique
TriState Health receives performance leadership award and technology team award
BusinessDec. 1, 2024
TriState Health receives performance leadership award and technology team award
St. Joe’s provides $19M in charitable health services in 2023
BusinessDec. 1, 2024
St. Joe’s provides $19M in charitable health services in 2023
BIZ BITS: SEL ranks 14th largest on list of employee-owned U.S. companies
BusinessNov. 23, 2024
BIZ BITS: SEL ranks 14th largest on list of employee-owned U.S. companies
Cruise boats will call on Lewiston
BusinessNov. 14, 2024
Cruise boats will call on Lewiston
National survey sheds light on state of housing market
BusinessNov. 10, 2024
National survey sheds light on state of housing market
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy